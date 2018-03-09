Bastman Wells awarded PCA Personal Development Scholarship

Luke Wells has been recognised by the Professional Cricketers’ Association for his efforts away from the field of play.

The opening batsman is one of four current and former players to receive a PCA Personal Development Scholarship Awards for 2018.

Throughout each calendar year a large amount of PCA members take part in a wide range of Personal Development initiatives and the award aims to highlight some of the best examples from across the membership in three categories: Newcomers, Current Players and Past Players.

After going through a written application process, the shortlisted candidates were invited to Edgbaston to present to a panel on their own thoughts and experiences of Personal Development and how it could be more widely encouraged before answering questions on their presentation and their own journeys in the area so far.

Luke, who is in the process of completing a degree in History through the Open University and has recently became a father to his first child, was the winner of the Current Player Award.

Wells highlighted the discipline required to study remotely while still playing but was also adamant that the change in focus which studying allowed him was having a positive impact on his cricket, saying: “I’ve had my best seasons since I took up studying again and I hope that that can continue.”

The Newcomers award went to Ollie Sale of Somerset, whilst the Past Players award was shared between former Sussex batsman, Joe Gatting and former Hampshire player, Michael Roberts.

Joe is also studying for a degree from the Open University in sport, fitness and coaching. The flexibility of his study option is currently allowing him to take a sabbatical from teaching a range of sports to school and communities in Norfolk, to develop his coaching overseas at the Darren Lehmann Cricket Academy in Adelaide.

