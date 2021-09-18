Blast Finals Day agony: Sussex skipper laments lack of a big knock

Sussex fell 21 short chasing 169 to win / Picture: Getty

George Garton, batting at No7, was top scorer with 41 as the Sharks lost wickets regularly to lose by 21 runs.

Wright said: "We're obviously disappointed but credit to Kent - they played really well. DBD (Daniel Bell-Drummond) up top played outstandingly.

"He got that big score and we didn't have anyone who went on and got that big score. Then Stevo - old man Stevo! (Darren Stevens) - finished it off nicely for them and got them a decent total. It was probably always going to be just above par.

"We still felt if we got a platform we could chase it down but we lost early wickets and that made it difficult."

Asked on Sky Sports whether the Sharks were one batter light because of their strong bowling unit, Wright said: "It is what it is. We've been like all the way through the tournament and we've played really well. It's always for the top four or five to get a big score and we haven't done that today and that's the big difference.

"I thought we dragged it back really well. At one point they looked on for 180 or 200 so to do that was a good effort but it was not enough."