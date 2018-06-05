Brilliant Broadwater put Pagham to the sword

Broadwater Cricket Club served up a faultless performance on their way to a crushing 324-run Sussex League Division 4 West triumph over Pagham 2nd XI on Saturday.

Openers Graham Waller (117) and Samuel Hudson (151) - equalling a club record individual score - shared an opening wicket stand of 296 as Broadwater posted a remarkable 366-2 off 45 overs.

Skipper Nigel Waller used just two bowlers with Broadwater wrapping up victory in no time.

James Iago (5-20) and Fitzroy Hodges (5-21) tore through Pagham’s batting line up and they were bundled out for just 42 from 15 overs in the chase.

Captain Nigel Waller could not have asked for anymore from his side and said: “It was a pretty comprehensive victory.

“Graham (Waller) and Sam (Hudson) batted superbly putting on just shy of 300 for the first wicket. Sam managed to equal Paul O’Sullivan’s league club record score of 151.

“Joel (Lewis) then came in and smashed a quickfire 40 not out to take us to a huge score.

“James (Iago) and Fitzroy (Hodges) then bowled well and we bowled them out in next to no time to see us win the game comfortably.”

Incredibly, Broadwater were stuck in to bat by Pagham skipper Ian Dyer.

Broadwater’s openers made the most of what now looked like an error of judgement from Dyer, both making centuries.

Graham Waller was the first to go after making a magnificent 117 as he and fellow opener Hudson put on 296.

Hudson kicked on following Waller’s departure. It looked as though he would set a new club record for the highest individual score by a batsman, only to be dismissed on 151, meaning Hudson equalled the previous best held by O’Sullivan.

Lewis crashed a quickfire 40 as Broadwater posted a massive total of 366-2 from 45 overs.

David Leader and Tam Tran were the only Pagham bowlers to pick up a wicket.

Pagham 2nd XI knew they’d need at least one centurion, if not more, to stand any chance in the chase.

Captain Dyer’s team would not come anywhere near, with no Pagham batsman reaching double figures.

Broadwater conceded 14 extras - the highest score of the innings - as Pagham were all out for a measly 42 in reply.

Opening bowlers Iago and Hodges were the only needed by skipper Waller.

Iago (5-20) and Hodges (5-21) both collected five-wicket hauls to round off a routine victory.

Broadwater, who’ve recovered superbly after losing their first game of the season, sit second - just 17 points off leaders Littlehampton.

Waller added: “We haven’t set ourselves any targets. As I always say, our aim is to enjoy our cricket both on and off the pitch. We continually work on the social aspect of the club and any club that gets that right has a chance of doing well.”