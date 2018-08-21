Brilliant Goring crowned champions

Goring Cricket Cricket were crowned title winners for the second season in succession on Saturday.

Brilliant Goring were four wicket home victors over Slinfold to clinch the Sussex League Division 3 West crown with two games still to play.

There is no doubting Goring deserve another championship - following on from their title win last term - they’ve lost just two matches across the campaign so far.

Ross Baumann (3-21) and Jonathan Coutts (3-17) put the squeeze on Slinfold as they were all out for 91 off 37.2 overs.

Goring would have been hoping to wrap up the title in comfortable fashion but they made hard work of the chase.

The home side slipped from 71-3 to 88-6 before claiming a four wicket victory, sparking title celebrations.

Skipper Alex Maynard led Goring to a second successive league title on Saturday. Picture by Derek Martin

Skipper Alex Maynard was delighted to guide the club to another championship.

He said: “It was obviously a great day for all involved.

“We're delighted to have created something to celebrate at the club.

“It’s great to have once gain won this league and looking forward to more positive things going forward next season.

“It all went to plan Saturday. We took wickets regularly, restricted the scoring and at halfway were very happy with 91 all out. Jonny (Coutts) bowled nicely once again and all the bowlers backed each other up well

“The batting looks as though we made a meal of it but I think we were almost guilty of celebrating too early, it never looked in doubt and are we are looking forward to the last couple of games.”

Slinfold slumped to 58-7 after being stuck in. Mushal Murad (32) top-scored and was the last man to fall but the visitors no had no answers to a Goring team with the bit between their teeth.

Goring were not about to throw away the chance of wrapping up another league title with games to spare, skittling Slinfold out for 91 in 37.2 overs.

Baumann and Coutts were superb, both taking three wickets, while overseas Kellon Carmichael, Oliver Watkins and Aaron Wyatt took one apiece as all the bowlers played their part.

Danny Pittham (30) and Carmichael (36) looked to be taking Goring to the title in style. Slinfold claimed some late wickets but the home side always looked in control.

Gareth Cook (three not out) and Robin Marriott (five*) saw Goring over the line as they were crowned champions for a second successive season.

Rivals and second-placed Findon visit champions Goring on Saturday as they look to go unbeaten in their final two games to cap another fine campaign.

Have you read?

Captain Brendan is back as Worthing Thunder eye more silverware



Worthing's best is yet to come - Hinshelwood



Chris Hughton, please forgive us for doubting you - Scott McCarthy