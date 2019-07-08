Broadwater bounce back from 'disappointing results' to beat rivals Findon

Captain Nigel Waller was over the moon ‘to get a win after a couple of disappointing results’ following their three-wicket victory at local rivals Findon in Division 3 West on Saturday.

The Horses won the toss and elected to bat and were all out for 162 in 40.5 overs as Liam Freeman (40) topscored.

Joel Lewis ended with bowling figures of 3-31 for Broadwater before making 20

In reply Graham Waller (43*) lead the charge for Broadwater as the visitors hit 163-7 of 38.2 overs to claim their first league win in three.

Skipper Waller said: “It was nice to get a win after a couple of disappointing results. Joel (Lewis) bowled really well with the new ball and picked up three important wickets and when the four slower bowlers bowled they shared the other seven-wickets between themselves.

“Our batting was OK. A few batsmen got in and unfortunately got out and although we had a little wobble losing a couple of wickets on 120 Graham batted really soundly and shored up the middle order and he saw us home.

“We’ve got another tough game next week so hopefully we can put in another decent performance.”

Broadwater's Graham Merritt-Blann took 2-26

Findon captain Bradley Bridson (four) was removed early by Lewis (3-31) at 10-1 but Archie Cairns (12) and Harry Metters (23) steadied the innings. The pair pushed the Horses to 45-2 but great spells from Lewis and Graham Merritt-Blann (2-26) saw the hosts reduced to 48-4.

Freeman began to express himself with the bat at six, adding 49-runs with Curtis Howell (16), but was prevented from reaching his half-century by Paul O’Sullivan (1-40) at 121-6.

Fine bowling from Keir McCarthy (2-6) and Benn Challen (2-23) polished off the Findon tail, taking the final three-wickets for just three-runs.

The Broadwater innings saw Les Ward (four) fall to Graham Manser (2-25) at 13-1 before Lewis (20) and Benn Challen (29) moved the visitors to 51-2. The loss of Lewis and Challen to Manser and Howell (2-43) brought Gareth Challen (23) and Graham Waller to the crease at 66-3.

Benn Challen took 2-23 and then hit 29 for Broadwater

The duo added 35-runs at four to push Broadwater past 100 but Challen’s promising start was ended by Freeman (3-43). Freeman would prove to be just as deadly with the ball as he took O’Sullivan (six) and Chris Green (two) in quick succession with the score at 120-6.

The Wallers, Graham and Nigel (15), then added 32-runs at seven to move Broadwater nine-runs shy of victory. It was left to the skipper and McCarthy (four*) to add the runs needed for the win, wrapping up the points with ten-balls to spare.

Broadwater host top-of-the-table Worthing on Saturday.