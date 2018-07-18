Broadwater 'not at their best' but still beat rivals Worthing 2nd XI

Nigel Waller believes Broadwater Cricket Club still have plenty to improve on.

Broadwater kept the pressure on Sussex League Division 4 West leaders Littlehampton courtesy of an emphatic eight-wicket home win over rivals Worthing 2nd XI in their latest match.

Waller’s side are Littlehampton’s nearest challengers, trailing the table-toppers by 17 points after they recorded a second successive draw in the latest round of league fixtures.

Keir McCarthy (3-72), Paul O’Sullivan (3-25) and Graham Merritt-Blann (3-24) did the damage with the ball as Worthing 2nd XI were bundled out for 203.

Opener Graham Waller (80) and Gareth Challen (79*) impressed with the bat to take Broadwater to victory but captain Nigel Waller admitted they were not at their best.

He said: “The wicket at the was hard and flat and the outfield was like lightening. I don’t think we were quite at our best in the field but we still did well to restrict Worthing to 200-odd.

Keir McCarthy celebrates one of his three wickets for Broadwater. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“Bowling-wise we were missing the two James’ (Iago and Salisbury), Fitzroy Hodges, Sam Hudson and Benn Challen had to go to hospital for some stitches in his hand after only few of his overs. Keir (McCarthy) Blanny Graham Merritt-Blann), Sully (Paul O’Sullivan) and young James Horn all bowled well.

“We batted nicely again with Graham (Waller) and Gareth (Challen) doing the damage but we were always very confident in chasing the target down and that proved to be the case, doing it with the loss of only two wickets in pretty quick time.

“I’m not sure we were totally at our best but we were well worth the win.”

Broadwater did well to restrict Worthing 2nd XI to 203 all out on a flat wicket after sticking them in.

A depleted bowling attack meant McCarthy, O’Sullivan and Merritt-Blann all stood up, collecting three wickets each. Broadwater eased home in the reply, opener Graham Waller (80) and in-form Gareth Challen (79*) both struck half-centuries to see their side to victory in just 26.4 overs.

Broadwater go to Henfield on Saturday.

Brighton midfielder was better value than Liverpool star Mo Salah last season

Tandel stakes claim with stunning century in Worthing's win over Slinfold

Brighton sign Mali international