Broadwater set for title showdown

Broadwater Cricket Club head to leaders Littlehampton on Saturday hoping to boost their title aspirations.

Nigel Waller’s second-placed side warmed up for the key Sussex League Division 4 West showdown at The Sportsfield with a crushing nine-wicket win at Horsham 2nd XI.

Broadwater, who’ve trailed table-toppers Littlehampton for a large part of this season, know victory would take them top with just two games left to play.

Skipper Waller is excited ahead of what could well be a title decider at Littlehampton.

He said: “Hopefully the match against Littlehampton. will be a good one.

“We had a cracking match against them when we played them at their place earlier on in the season, which both sets of players seemed to have enjoyed.

“We’ve both had a lot of pretty easy games so far this season so it’ll be nice to see two evenly-matched teams fight it out. Promotion is our main aim and we have three tough matches left so we just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing all season.”

Benn Challen (5-8) and Fitzroy Hodges (4-37) took nine of the ten Horsham 2nd XI wickets to fall between as the home side were all out for 107 in 32.5 overs.

Samuel Hudson fell for 50, while opener Graham Waller (25*) and Gareth Challen (23 not out) were both unbeaten as Broadwater reached 108-1 in just 12.5 overs to ease to victory.