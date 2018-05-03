Champions Goring off to flying start

Matt Keen and skipper Alex Maynard stole the show as Goring Cricket Club continued where they left off last season on Saturday.

Champions of the old Sussex Premier League Division 4 last term, Goring started this campaign with an impressive six-wicket Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup win at division-higher Division 2 outfit Bognor Regis.

Opening bowler Keen finished with stunning figures of 4-14 from his 3.4 overs as Bognor were skittled out for just 106 with a ball of their innings left.

Captain and opener Maynard wasted no time, crashing 81 off just 54 deliveries as Goring eased to 108-4 in only 18.1 overs.

Skipper Maynard was delighted his team carried on from where they finished off last season.

He said: “It was a good start to the season. It’s still too early to get a feel for how the season will pan out.

“We put in a strong performance against a team that are supposed to be higher than us in the league structure. A comfortable victory for us and look forward to the next round.”

Maynard struck Bognor into bat on a tricky wicket.

Opener Ryan Maskell (22) and Mikey Harris (30) made decent starts but failed to kick on as Bognor reached 85-4. A collapse followed, though, with the home side losing their final six wickets for just 21 runs as they were all out for 106.

Keen claimed four of the final five wickets to fall, while Olly Scarfield got rid of Bognor’s top-three, taking 3-27. Maynard blitzed Bognor’s bowlers to all parts, falling for 81 as Goring reached 108-4 with 11 balls left.

Goring start life in Division 3 West at rivals Steyning on Saturday.