East Preston CC v Steyning CC - report and picture special

Top of the league Steyning won the toss and elected to bat. East Preston took a few early wickets and had Steyning 46/5. During the mid overs the wickets dried up and Steyning got more of a foothold in the game. Four dropped catches didn't help East Preston's cause and Steyning finished on 151/9, the highlights being 40 from Sam Hunt and 34 from William Crees. Louis Storey took 3-34 and Tom Reeves 2-29.

East Preston took to the crease and Steyning didn't hold back in showing why they are sitting top, getting East Preston 24/5. Just as East Preston were starting to settle a quick burst of wickets had them 83/9. A last wicket stand gave East Preston a glimmer of hope chasing the total down however Steyning took the final wicket with East Preston on 126. Jonny Cooper top scored with 43* and Reeves completed a fine all-round game with 34. Hunt took 3-19 and Bartholomew Poyser 3-22 as Steyning moved 49 points clear at the top with three games left.

East Preston are dangerously close to the relegation zone and need a strong close to the season to remain in division four. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

1. Action from Steyning's win at East Preston in division four west of the Sussex Cricket League / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Buy photo

2. Action from Steyning's win at East Preston in division four west of the Sussex Cricket League / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Buy photo

3. Action from Steyning's win at East Preston in division four west of the Sussex Cricket League / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Buy photo

4. Action from Steyning's win at East Preston in division four west of the Sussex Cricket League / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Buy photo