Eight Sussex players in self-isolation after positive Covid-19 test
Sussex have confirmed that eight players have gone into self-isolation after one member of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.
Tom Clark has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.
Seven members of Sussex’s first team squad, an academy player and a member of the team’s support staff have been identified by the club as having had close contact with Clark in the 48 hours preceding the onset of his symptoms and have also entered self-isolation.
The other first team players self-isolating are Jamie Atkins, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Tom Haines, Sean Hunt, Delray Rawlins and Ollie Robinson.
They and Clark will not be available for selection during their periods of isolation.
Crocombe, Rawlins and Robinson have been removed from the squad for this evening’s Vitality Blast match against Kent Spitfires. Stuart Meaker and Ali Orr have been added as cover.