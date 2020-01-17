England fixtures cement The 1st Central County Ground’s position as home of women’s cricket

The 1st Central County Ground, Hove has further cemented its position as the home of women’s cricket in England and Wales after being chosen to host two England internationals this summer.

The ground will welcome England for the fourth and final ODI of their Royal London Series against India (2pm) on Thursday 9th July and their first of two Vitality IT20s against South Africa (6.30pm) on Tuesday 1st September.

The fixtures complete a packed schedule of major women’s matches at The 1st Central County Ground in 2020.

Southern Brave will call the venue home during The Hundred with the team taking on Oval Invincibles on Friday 31st July and Manchester Originals on Wednesday 12th August at the ground.

The 1st Central County Ground will also host the finals day of the premier women’s domestic competition for a fourth consecutive year. The Hundred finals take place at Hove on Friday 14th August.

Sussex and England star Danni Wyatt can’t wait for the summer ahead at her home ground: “As a Sussex player I love playing at Hove and it’s become a real home for women’s cricket.

“The Kia Super League finals days were always a big hit and hopefully The Hundred final as well as this year’s internationals will be the same.

“The crowds are always good and they get behind the team so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Supporters can receive priority access to tickets for England’s two internationals at The 1st Central County Ground this summer by registering their interest at www.sussexcricket.co.uk.

The priority window opens on Monday 24th February. Remaining tickets go on general sale on Monday 9th March.