'Excited' Findon eyeing up Lord's final in National Village Cup

Bradley Bridson revealed excitement is building at Findon as they look to maintain their bid to reach a Lord’s final.

The Long Furlong outfit are aiming to secure a quarter-final spot in the National Village Cup when they travel to Cambridge-based Foxton on Sunday.

Findon have fared well in the nationwide competition in the past, reaching the final in 2007 where they lost to Woodhouse Grange in the Lord’s showpiece.

Should Bridson’s men come through on Sunday, they will be just two wins away from another day out at the home of cricket.

And Findon’s captain believes a continued run in the national competition could have a lasting impact on the next generation at the club.

He said: “We’re all pretty excited to be honest, it’s going to be a tough fixture against a strong opposition but we’re up for it.

“We know if we can get the result we will have a home quarter-final, which would be fantastic for the club.

“Hopefully it can encourage the some of our juniors that they want to be part of in the future.”

Have you read?

Fixture release date set for the Isthmian League



Ownership and senior management changes at Worthing Thunder after chairman Frank Gainsbury steps down following 11-year spell



Botham plays key part in ending Goring's wait for first league win of the season