Findon face huge weekend of action

Findon Cricket Club face a crunch weekend of action as they look to make 2018 a season to remember.

Bradley Bridson’s side, who dropped two places to third in the Sussex League Division 3 West following a draw at rivals Worthing last time out, entertain leaders Goring in a derby clash on Saturday. Then Surrey-based Rowledge are the visitors to Long Furlong a day later in the first national round of the Village Cup.

Victories in both could take Findon back top of Division 3 West and just three wins away from a showpiece Lord’s final.

But they also know failure to come out on top in either will see their title hopes take a huge dent and an appearance at the Home of Cricket would have to wait for another year at least.

With so much riding on both matches, skipper Bridson is confident Findon can deal with the pressure.

He said: “It really is a huge weekend for the club. Goring are probably our biggest rivals, so to face them then to have the first national round of the Village Cup – both at home – makes it a huge couple of days for all involved.

“We can put ourselves right back in the title reckoning and keep our dreams of making an appearance at Lord’s once again alive.”