Findon offer response to 'awful' performance

Captain Bradley Bridson praised Findon for quickly bouncing back from their ‘awful’ Sussex League Division 3 West showing at Roffey 2nd XI.

Having suffered a 214-run hammering on Saturday, they progressed past league rivals Littlehampton at Long Furlong to reach round three of the T20 Sunday Cup less than 24 hours later.

Curtis Howell was brilliant, collecting a five-wicket haul (5-17) from his four overs.

Littlehampton struggled throughout, although runs down the order from Mike Askew (34) and Daniel White (18 not out) got the visitors to 124-9 off their 20 overs.

Skipper Bridson (two) fell cheaply in Findon’s chase.

But Liam Freeman’s 25-ball half-century (51), plus Glenn Bridson’s run-a-ball 38 not out and Sam Manning’s unbeaten 20 took the hosts to 125-3 and victory with five overs to spare.

It was a performance that pleased captain Bradley Bridson, especially after such a poor effort the day previous.

He said: “We bowled well, with Curt leading the way.

“Everyone did a decent job, but we probably gifted them five or ten runs with a bit of sloppy fielding.

“We were happy to be chasing 125 on a good pitch.

“There was an early wobble with the bat, but Liam took the game away from them with some good striking and Glenn batted nicely throughout to get us over the line.”

The league meeting at Roffey 2nd XI was a completely different story.

The home side racked up the runs after deciding to bat first.

Number six Sachin Naik fell three short of his century, while Mark Pavlovic weighed in with 65.

There were also other contributions as they posted 304-7 off their 45 overs.

Findon’s would fall well short in pursuit of a sizeable target.

They slipped to 18-5 and never recovered.

Freeman top-scored with 30 but that was not enough to take Findon over 100 as they were all out for 90 in 24.1 overs.

Roffey’s opening bowling pair of Fred Bridges and Naik - fresh from his fine batting exploits - collected four wickets apiece.

Captain Bradley Bridson was less than impressed by Findon’s batting exploits.

He said: “There’s not a lot to say, other than the fact we were awful.

“Whilst it was a good deck and a very fast and small outfield we bowled far too many four balls, but credit to them.

“They had two or three lads who put their hands up and cashed in.

“Then our batting was dreadful, a couple of players can say they got decent nuts but there were some very soft dismissals - not good enough.”

Findon will be looking to get back on track in Division 3 West following two defeats in three matches when they host West Chiltington & Thakeham on Saturday.

They then travel to take on Emsworth in the National Village Cup West Sussex area semi-final a day later (1pm).

Have you read?

Former world darts champions Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld to star at K2 show



Ian Hart: The potential transfer triangle involving Lewis Dunk, Portsmouth's Matt Clarke and Leicester City's Harry Maguire following Graham Potter's Brighton arrival



New Shoreham boss Mark Pulling eyeing instant SCFL Premier Division return