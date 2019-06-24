Findon through to last 16 of National Village Cup after last ball drama

Findon reached the last 16 of the National Village Cup after overcoming Rottingdean in ‘a great advert for village cricket’ on Sunday.

Rottingdean won the toss and elected to bat and were bowled out for 160 in 39.3 overs as George Ledden (51) topscored.

In reply Findon also made 160 but lost nine wickets. The Horses advanced to the next round by virtue of losing fewer wickets.

Captain Bradley Bridson said: “We fielded and bowled very well, but perhaps let them get away a touch in some middle overs. We brought it back really well, with all bowlers doing a really good job.

“Felix (Jordan) continued his fine form and nearly got us over the line, but we got the same score as them on the last ball and tied but we went through on less wickets lost.

“A fantastic game of cricket and full credit to Rottingdean who played the game in great spirits, in a great advert for village cricket. Up next another away trip to Foxton in Cambridgeshire.”

Findon got off to an electric start with the ball, reducing Rottingdean to 8-2, but an 82-run third-wicket partnership from C Betsworth (23) and Ledden righted the innings.

Betsworth saw his wicket fall to Sam Dunkley (1-30) sparking a flurry of Horses wickets. A searing spell from the dangerous Harry Metters (4-23) had Rottingdean pegged back to 145-7.

Simon Coomber (14) was the only lower-order batsmen to hit double figures as he was taken by Curtis Howell (3-31) at 156-9. Rottingdean could only add another four-runs before the loss of their final wicket.

Findon faltered at 24-2, after the loss of skipper Bridson (one) and Archie Cairns (seven), but new men in Metters (34) and Glenn Bridson (16) recovered to push the Horses to 77-4.

Jordan produced a stand-out 48 but Findon were hampered by other batsmen failing to kick on and score big totals. Jordan’s resistance was ended at 151-8 before Dunkley (seven) was taken with the Horses two-runs shy of victory.

A single off the last ball meant the scores were tied but Findon progressed on fewer wickets loss.

Saturday saw Findon fall to a 189-run loss at Pagham in Division 3 West.

Pagham were put into bat and scored 275-9 off 45 overs as Nick Smith smashed 149 off 105 balls.

In reply the Horses were skittled for 86 in just 16 overs as Pagham’s Rico Webb (8-33) tore through the Findon line-up.

Bridson added: “We were outplayed by Pagham with two individuals in particularly taking the game away from us.

“Nick scoring 149 really took it away from us. He hit it cleanly and enabled them to get a big score. Without his runs it may have been a different story as I think the next top score was 20 odd.

“With the bat, Rico bowled well and ripped us apart, unfortunately sometimes you can’t do much about it.”

Findon host Stirlands on Saturday.