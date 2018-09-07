Former Worthing forward nets first international goal

Ex-Worthing striker Omar Bugiel bagged his first ever international goal last night.

Bugiel, who netted 48 times in 121 appearances during his three-year spell at Woodside Road before joining then-National League outfit Forest Green Rovers back in February 2017, got the only goal as Lebanon sealed a 1-0 friendly win over Jordan.

Bugiel qualifies for the Lebanese team through his father and was part of the Forest Green squad that won promotion to the Football League for the first time via the play-offs back in 2017.

The 24-year-old spent time on loan at Bromley for part of last season and made his move to the National League side permanent over the summer.

Bugiel has netted twice in eight appearances for the Ravens so far this season and, having broke his scoring duck at international level, will be hoping to continue to score goals across the campaign.

