Goring bowler Matt Keen takes eight wickets but still ends up on the losing side

Goring's Matt Keen. Picture by Stephen Goodger
It’s not often an individual collects figures of 8-43 and ends up on the losing side.

But bowler Matt Keen did just that as winless Sussex League Division 2 side Goring went down by one wicket in a low-scoring thriller against Bognor Regis on Saturday.

Overseas Kellon Carmichael’s half-century (51) proved key as the home side were all out for just 99 in 34.4 overs.

Opening bowler Josh Sargeant was brilliant for Bognor, claiming figures of 6-24.

Goring looked destined to suffer a sixth straight defeat to start life back in Division 2, which is what happened, but not without the heroic effort of Keen.

He single-handedly attempted to take his side to victory.

A devastating spell saw him end with figures of 8-43 off 24 overs.

Fellow opening bowler Carmichael claimed the other wicket, although Bognor snuck home reaching 100-9 off 49 overs.

