Goring CC beat Henfield CC - picture special

Jonathan Coutts' 47 not out was the highlight of the hosts' innings as they totalled 199, with Alex Maynard pitching in with 26. Jack Parsons took 3-31 for Henfield That proved too big a target for Henfield, for whom only Rob Slaughter (55) starred in an innings that closed on 146. Ross Baumann took 3-35 and there were two victims apiece for Oliver Watkins, Aaron Wyatt and Dan Geere. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game here and get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald, Mid Sussex Times and West Sussex County Times on Thursday.