Goring edging closer to league title

Goring Cricket Club could move within touching distance of a second successive Sussex League title on Saturday.

Alex Maynard’s troops, who went 61 points clear at the top of the Sussex League Division 3 West with a seven-wicket win over West Chiltington & Thakeham this past weekend, face a key trip to nearest challengers Pagham next.

Goring, who won the title last season, know victory would leave them needing just 29 points from their final three matches to be crowned champions.

But Maynard is wary of the threat Pagham pose and what will be at stake in the crucial clash.

He said: “We’re looking forward to Saturday and to get back to our favourite format. I’ll be expecting another good performance from us to start edging closer to the title but first we have to get past Pagham.”

It proved to be an almost perfect weekend for Goring as after their win, news filtered through that Pagham had been defeated.

A tenth win of the campaign proved to be a fairly straightforward one for Goring.

West Chiltington were stuck in and other than skipper Jack Elliott-Monday (68), the other batters could not deal with the threats posed by the impressive Kellon Carmichael (4-56) and Aaron Wyatt (5-19).

Opening bowler Ross Baumann got the only other wicket as West Chiltington were skittled out for 124 in 41 overs.

Skipper Maynard (12), opener Robin Marriott (eight) and overseas Carmichael (four) all fell early in the reply to leave Goring wobbling at 33-3.

The fall of Carmichael brought Sam Thorns to the crease. He joined Danny Pittham with the pair sharing an unbroken stand of 92 to see Goring to a comfortable victory in the end.

Pittham (67*) made an impressive half-century, while Thorns was unbeaten on 27 as they reached 125-3 off 29 overs.

Skipper Maynard added: “It was a great win on Saturday, happy to have beaten them and then a lot of other results going our way too. Aaron (Wyatt) bowled very well, he got the ball in the right areas and every batsmen fell to every trap we set. We love it when a plan come together.

“We supported him and Kellon (Carmichael) well in the field, the buzz was back and we enjoyed being out there

“Dan (Pittham) has found some form at the perfect time and was great again with the bat.”

