Goring know victory will see them crowned champions

Goring Cricket Club know a victory over Slinfold on Saturday will see them crowned champions for the second season in succession.

Alex Maynard’s side moved to within 23 points of the Sussex League Division 3 West title as they saw off challengers Pagham by 83 runs in their last match.

Goring travelled to Pagham knowing victory would all but wrap up another championship and they managed to come away with a maximum points win.

With three games left to play this season, Goring need just 23 points to claim back-to-back titles.

Captain Maynard was delighted to see his team take a giant leap towards being crowned champions.

He said: “We were apprehensive going in to owing to the fact we were all in Hove the evening before for the Sussex match.

“We didn’t mind being asked to bat, we’ve tended to do well when we’ve been put in.

“The track seemed okay but the wet outfield was slightly concerning.

“We got off to a great start. Their overseas (Rico Webb) didn’t have the effect I think they wanted and me and Dan (Pittham) made the most of the powerplay going really well.

“We knew we had control of the game with the ball. We tried to keep the pressure on and restrict their scoring. Pagham did however get off to a nice start, still struggling with the run-rate but good never the less. Jonny (Coutts) bowled nicely.

“We got across the line comfortably in the end. We look forward to searching for another strong performance against Slinfold and another 23 points gets us the league.”

Overseas Kellon Carmichael (74) and Danny Pittham (57) both made half-centuries as Goring racked up the runs.

Opener Maynard made 44 off 38 balls while Sam Thorns chipped in with 37 as the visitors were all out for 267 with three balls of their innings remaining.

Goring were in a strong position at the halfway stage and the bowlers managed to see them to an eventual convincing victory.

Jonathan Coutts (3-38) and Matt Keen (3-46) did a great job.

But it was an all-round effort in bowling Pagham out for 184 in reply. Oliver Watkins (2-27), Ross Baumann and Carmichael, fresh from top-scoring with the bat, all took wickets to lead Goring to a comprehensive victory.

The win all but ended Pagham’s title chances but moved Maynard’s men 23 points away from lifting the title for the second season in succession.

Goring host Slinfold on Saturday.

