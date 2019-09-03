Goring relegated following crushing ten-wicket defeat to Lindfield

Goring suffered Sussex League Division 2 relegation following their crushing ten-wicket defeat at the hands of Lindfield on Saturday.

Despite a dreadful start to the season, Alex Maynard’s men had been resurgent in the latter stages of the campaign.

A great late season run of form saw them in with a chance of survival on the final day, although they were unable to avoid the drop.

The crushing final day defeat proved a missed opportunity for Goring after place-above Burgess Hill went down in their last fixture of the season at Billingshurst.

Maynard’s men finished 14 points adrift of safety in the relegation spots, but a win against Ansty would have seen them avoid relegation.

Goring decided to bat first in the crunch clash but lost wickets at regular intervals.

They slumped to 39-4 and 84-8 before some late innings runs gave them a slimmer of hope.

Number ten Ross Baumann struck 37 as he and Oliver Watkins (ten) put on 40 for the final wicket.

But Goring were all out 157 in 42.5 overs and it looked a tall order for them to secure their league status.

Lingfield would then deliver an unblemished chase to rack up a ten-wicket victory, sending the hosts down in the process.

Opener Apoorv Wankhede smashed an unbeaten century (103 not out) while his partner ended undefeated on 48 as Lingfield reached 161-0 in just 24 overs.

Have you read?

Findon's final ball relegation escape sparks 'sheer euphoria' as they beat Stirlands to survive by solitary point



Kia Super League Finals Day at Hove - picture special



Analysis and verdict / European transfer window is closed what did it all mean for Brighton?