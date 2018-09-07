Goring rounders day scores a record for St Barnabas House hospice

Goring Cricket Club’s annual charity rounders day is growing year on year and this year’s event has again broken the record.

This year’s target was to raise £3,000 for St Barnabas House hospice but supporters surpassed all expectations, so organisers were able to present a cheque for £3,500.

Debbie Freeman, Andy Masson and Steve Davies at St Barnabas House hospice to hand over the cheque

The event, known as Bray Day, is held in memory of Tony Bray, a much-loved cricketer with a big personality who died from cancer in 2008 aged 70.

Tony had been involved with Goring Cricket Club for 54 years, having joined as a junior at 16. He had been a life member since 1990, following in the footsteps of his father, Kenneth.

He was also a family man who enjoyed a party and was always friendly to everyone and full of fun.

Olly Scarfield said: “It’s growing year on year, which is fantastic, with teams made up of mates, local businesses through to the cricketers themselves.

“The amount raised for St Barnabas has grown each year and to hit £3,500 was great. The work they do at St Barnabas is fantastic and a number of members from the cricket club have be cared for there, so it’s always great to give something back to them.

“A massive thanks must go to Debbie Freeman and her band of volunteers, who make the day run smoothly from bar and barbecue staff through to the umpires.”

A team of staff from St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House hospices took part in the tournament for the second year running, having had a fantastic time at last year’s tournament.

The winners this year were the Wowcher team, captained by Matt Keen.

Olly added: “The organising for next year’s event will no doubt start soon and hopefully, again, we can have a bigger and better day, with more money raised for a great, local cause.”

