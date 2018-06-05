Goring skipper Maynard slams 'arrogant' West Chiltington & Thakeham

Alex Maynard was less than impressed by West Chiltington & Thakeham’s ‘arrogant’ approach as Goring came out on top in the first meeting between the teams on Saturday.

High-flying Goring ran out comfortable 124-run victors over Sussex League Division 3 West newcomers West Chilt to move up a place to second.

Overseas Kellon Carmichael’s 54, coupled with contributions from captain Maynard (40) and Sam Thorns (46) got Goring up to 196 all out in 45 overs.

Goring’s attack has been ruthless all season and they quickly wrapped up a fourth victory in five matches, skittling West Chilt out for just 69.

Maynard hailed it as one of his teams best wins of the season - given the attitude of their opposition on the day.

He said: “The truth is West Chilt sat there expecting to beat us. Their arrogance was unbelievable but as I said to the squad, this was the biggest game they’ve ever played in and they won’t have ever played a team like us before.

“We were probably 30 or 40 runs short of where I would like to have been but I guess the lack of batting over the month for the middle-order showed.

“We coped with some ‘questionable’ chat from the league newbies, but we cracked on as usual and were once again ruthless and efficient in the field.

“Another great display from the bowlers showed what it takes to come through these leagues.

“Ross (Baumann) bowled beautifully and kept it tight, which saw the skip batting them into a deep hole. Kellon (Carmichael) cracked them open first ball, bowling the opener, and Keeno (Matt Keen) did his thing. It was nice for Olly (Watkins) to get a chance too, which showed what he can do.”

Carmichael (54), Thorns (46) and opener Maynard (40) scored key runs to get Goring up to 196 all out from 45 overs.

Ben Lucking lead West Chiltington’s attack, finishing with impressive figures of 5-25 from his eight overs.

Goring’s strong point this season has been their bowling attack and they continued the fine early season form.

Opening bowler Ross Baumann (3-13), Oliver Watkins (3-4) and Matt Keen (2-26) ensured Goring secured victory in quick time, dismissing West Chilt for just 69 in 23.2 overs.

Goring entertain Pagham on Saturday.