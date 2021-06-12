Lenham and Salt star again as Sussex hammer Hants

Archie Lenham claims one of his three wickets / Picture: Getty

Sixteen-year-old leg-spinner Archie Lenham took three for 14 as Hampshire were restricted to 154 for seven then Phil Salt and Ravi Bopara both hit unbeaten half-centuries as Sussex eased to their target with 22 balls to spare.

On such a good batting pitch Hampshire needed early wickets to have any chance and although Ian Holland picked up Travis Head (23) in the fourth over, Salt and Bopara matched each other shot for shot in an exhilarating stand of 118 off just 74 balls.

Salt, who made an unbeaten 77 in Friday’s win over Gloucestershire, followed it up with 72 from 44 balls including five sixes and five fours while Bopara made his first half-century since joining Sussex in 2020. He was undefeated on 56 from 42 deliveries, with a six and five fours, when Salt scored the winning runs in the 17th over.

Ravi Bopara hits out on his way to an unbeaten 56 / Picture: Getty

Hampshire skipper James Vince employed seven bowlers and while Mason Crane offered some control, Salt and Bopara did much as they pleased against the rest of the attack. Their partnership has only been bettered three times in Sussex’s T20 history.

It was also a special night for man of the match Lenham, who had become the second-youngest debutant in T20 history in Sussex’s win over Gloucestershire on Friday.

The teenager, whose father Neil and grandfather Les both played for the county, picked up a wicket with his first ball when Tom Alsop (18) holed out to deep mid-wicket.

Lewis McManus (15) fell in similar fashion in Lenham’s second over and wicketkeeper Salt smartly stumped Joe Weatherley (14) to give the teenager his third success. It was a wicket Lenham particularly enjoyed, having dropped Weatherley first ball before he came on to bowl. Salt also produced a stunning one-handed catch behind the stumps to remove Liam Dawson.

The Hawks had been restricted to 35 for one in the powerplay and lost D’Arcy Short to the excellent George Garton, who returned to pick up Holland (11) and finish with two for 11.

Hampshire skipper James Vince had looked in the mood, cruising to 36 off 26 balls before he was bowled trying to heave Will Beer through the leg side but Hampshire struggled for momentum after his departure and although James Fuller (26 not out) produced a cameo at the end which took his side past 150 it never looked enough on a good batting surface.