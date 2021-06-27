Littlehampton CC v Broadwater CC - picture gallery
Littlehampton remain second in division three west of the Sussex Cricket League after a six-wicket win at home to Broadwater.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 4:58 pm
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 5:00 pm
Broadwater scored 199 all out thanks largely to 43 from Paul O'Sullivan and 40 by Ben Challen. Macleod Cox took 4-39 for Littlehampton who won with 200-4 - the highlights being 57 from James Askew and 45 not out by Bradley James. James Horn took 3-61 for Broadwater. Elsewhere in the division there were wins for Ansty, leaders West Chilts, Worthing and Pagham. See pictures from the Littlehampton v Broadwater clash on these pages and get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.
