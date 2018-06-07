Long road to Lord's final starts for Findon

Findon get their quest for National Village Cup glory going on Sunday. Picture by Derek Martin
Findon Cricket Club begin their bid to reach a Lord’s final on Sunday.

Skipper Bradley Bridson, whose side reached the final of the National Village Cup in 2007, takes his team to Hampshire League Division 2 outfit Bedhampton Mariners in the regional final of the competition.

Findon’s run in the tournament has been a breeze so far, reaching the final having not played a match in the competition to date.

They were handed a bye in the regional quarter-final, while Balcombe handed Findon the win after being unable to fulfill a scheduled semi-final meeting.

With Findon now set for their first venture in the 2018 competition, excitement is building at the club.

Bridson said: “It is a massive opportunity, we always look to prioritise this at times.

“I just want to get to the national stage and hopefully pick up a couple of wins.

“We got to Lord’s in 2007 and since then we have made one quarter-final appearance, one or two in the last 16 and the same in the last 32.

“It’s a real money-spinner for the club, hopefully we can get the win and progress.”