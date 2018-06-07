Long road to Lord's final starts for Findon

Findon Cricket Club begin their bid to reach a Lord’s final on Sunday.

Skipper Bradley Bridson, whose side reached the final of the National Village Cup in 2007, takes his team to Hampshire League Division 2 outfit Bedhampton Mariners in the regional final of the competition.

Findon’s run in the tournament has been a breeze so far, reaching the final having not played a match in the competition to date.

They were handed a bye in the regional quarter-final, while Balcombe handed Findon the win after being unable to fulfill a scheduled semi-final meeting.

With Findon now set for their first venture in the 2018 competition, excitement is building at the club.

Bridson said: “It is a massive opportunity, we always look to prioritise this at times.

“I just want to get to the national stage and hopefully pick up a couple of wins.

“We got to Lord’s in 2007 and since then we have made one quarter-final appearance, one or two in the last 16 and the same in the last 32.

“It’s a real money-spinner for the club, hopefully we can get the win and progress.”