Lord's dreams dashed as Findon exit National Village Cup

Findon's dreams of a Lord's showpiece are over for another year.

Bradley Bridson's men suffered a heavy 142-run defeat at Cambridge-based Foxton yesterday in the last 16 of the National Village Cup to end their hopes of a final at the Home of Cricket.

Findon were beaten by Woodhouse Grange at Lord's in 2007 but fell short of repeating that feat this year.

Bridson stuck Foxton in but the hosts made that decision look costly.

Opener Alex Hooley smashed an unbeaten 108 off just 100 balls while partner Lenon Lawrence crashed a half-century (64).

Number six David Fagan then struck 59 from only 20 deliveries down the order, including four fours and six sixes as Foxton posted 308-4 off their 40 overs.

Findon were up against it in the chase and slumped to 69-3.

Harry Metters top scored with 40 but the other batsman struggled as they were dismissed for 166 from 33.5 overs in reply.

Steven Atherton (4-33) was superb for Foxton to help them secure a spot in the quarter-final.

