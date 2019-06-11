Lord's showpiece moves step closer for Findon after reaching national rounds of National Village Cup

Findon are four wins away from a Lord’s showpiece after progressing in the National Village Cup.

Bradley Bridson’s troops secured their spot in the national rounds of the competition courtesy of an impressive seven-wicket win at Bedhampton Mariners.

Felix Jordan’s brilliant unbeaten 87 ensured Findon successfully chased down a target of 176 to win the West Sussex regional section.

The club will be looking to repeat the feat of 2007, when they reached the final before going down to Woodhouse Grange at the Home of Cricket.

Findon will now meet Sussex League Division 3 East side Rottingdean on June 23 for the right to seal a spot in the last 16 of the coveted competition.

Captain Bridson praised the maturity shown by Jordan and Archie Cairns to see his side into the national rounds.

“We went in with limited bowling resources, but luckily Curtis Howell could come off a very short run up and give us some control.

“The run chase didn’t get off to the best of starts, but young Archie showed incredible maturity to build a partnership and allow Felix to take control of the innings in the last ten to 15 overs.

“Felix scoring 87 and Archie 55, they put on 149 to see us over the line."

Findon’s bowlers were economical as the hosts were restricted to 175-7 off their 40 overs after deciding to bat.

Curtis Howell (2-24) and Sam Mannings (2-26) put the squeeze on Bedhampton while Cairns, Jabe Rogers and Sam Dunkley weighed in with a wicket apiece.

Number four Adam Joy (57) played a steady innings to give his team a chance at the halfway stage.

Ben De Jong bagged three quick wickets as Findon slumped to 27-3 in reply.

Despite the visitors being in deep trouble when Jordan joined Cairns in the middle, the pair shared an unbroken stand to guide their side through.

Opener Cairns ended unbeaten on 55 while Jordan struck 87 not out as the pair shared an undefeated fourth wicket stand of 149 to take Findon to 176-3 with ten balls to spare.

The National Village Cup triumph ensured Bridson’s men quickly put right a Division 3 West defeat at Littlehampton the day previous.

They went down by eight runs in what proved to be a thrilling contest.

Liam Freeman (3-37) and Archie Cairns (2-31) helped restrict Littlehampton to 213-9 off their 45 overs.

Freeman followed up his impressive bowling exploits, top scoring with 49 in the chase. Glenn Bridson also weighed in with 41 but Chris Heberlein’s ferocious late spell, which saw him take the final four wickets, saw Findon skittled out for 205 in 43.3 overs.

Captain Bradley Bridson said: “It was a game we should have won again.

“But we’re scoring runs and taking wickets so I’m sure the wins will come.

“We got two or three players to come in from injuries still.

“If you’re going to loose picking up 13 points isn’t that bad.”

