Manenti century and Fleming hat-trick as reigning champions Roffey continue unbeaten start - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket round-up

Reigning champions Roffey are the only team left with a 100 per cent record in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.

Matt Davies’ side enjoyed an eight-wicket win against East Grinstead. George Fleming took a hat-trick as Grinstead were all out for 213 with Leo Cammish top-scoring with 53.

Jibran Khan

In reply, Ben Manenti (135 from 101 balls) and Jibran Khan (65 not out) saw Roffey home.

James Hockey (119) and Alastair Orr (116) both hit centuries as Eastbourne (372-8) ended Middleton’s (316 all out) unbeaten start.

Harry Hovey (63), Mahesh Rawat (81) and Patrick Colvin (72) all batted will in the run chase. David Twine took 4-62 for Eastbourne.

Brighton and Hove (89-3) ended Preston Nomads’ (85 all out) unbeaten start in a low-scoring game. Simon Hetherton (4-22) was the pick of the Brighton bowlers.

Another high-scoring game saw Cuckfield (324-7) beat Horsham (209) all out. Harry Clark (158) and Marcus Campopiano (91) put on 257 as they recovered from 18-4.

Sussex star Tom Haines hit 107 in reply while Billy Meboroh-Collinson took 4-76 for Cuckfield.

Mayfield (262-6) won the battle of the promoted sides, beating Three Bridge (121 all out).

Sri Lankan Test star Kaushal Silva hit 102 while skipper Matt Cooke scored 58. In reply, Joseph Sarro was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-25.

In Division 2, Burgess Hill (219-7) beat St James’ Montefiore (207-7). Karl Boffey hit 75 not out for Hill, Henry Sims hit 52 for St James.

Lindfield (235-7) picked up their first win of the season, beating Haywards Heath (233-8), Callum Smith top-scored with 57 for Heath before Tom Hinley (93) and Simon Shivnarain (55) helped Lindfield home.

Hastings & St Leonards Priory (206-8) enjoyed a victory against Bognor Regis (168 all out). Jake Woolley (62) top-scored for Hastings and Roy Kaia (75) shone for Bognor.

Jay Hartard hit 88 as Chichester Priory Park (248-5) beat Ifield (206 all out).

Division 3 West: Ansty 256 all out lost to Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 260-3; Findon 210-10 lost to West Chiltington & Thakeham 213-5; Stirlands 155 all out lost to Broadwater 270-2; Worthing 207-7 lost to Roffey 2nd XI 209-2; Pagham 240-6 lost to Steyning CC - 1st XI 243-4. Highlights: Thomas Lee 100 not out for Littlehampton; Paul O’Sullivan 121 and Ben Challen 95 not out for Broadwater; Sachin Naik 87 not out for Roffey 2nd XI; Oliver Collins 96 for Steyning.

Division 3 East: Bexhill 167-0 beat Rye 165 all out; Eastbourne 2nd XI 274-6 beat Crawley Eagles 250 all out; Rottingdean 156 all out beat Portslade 119 all out; Seaford 352-1 beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 235-8; Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 168 all out lost to Preston Nomads 2nd XI 171-0. Highlights: Cameron Burgon 104 not out for Bexhill; Archie Lenham 97 and Jason Tobble 95 for Eastbourne 2nd XI; Chris Stanyard 161 not out and Oliver Smith 160 not out (337 partnership).