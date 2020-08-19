Memorial cricket match will be held in honour of Murray

Murray Springer

Murray, who died suddenly on July 8, was very well known throughout the local cricketing circuit and in a playing career covering over 40 years played for Worthing, Arundel, Eastergate and his home village of Walberton.

In his prime he was a much feared fast bowler as well as being a free-scoring opening batsmen winning many trophies at Walberton.

He was a much respected character in Walberton who loved to chat to local people from his favoured positions both inside and outside the Village pub, The Holly Tree.

Walberton CC said this huge affection for Murray had resulted in them planning a memorial match on Sunday, August 30 at the village ground, 1.30pm start.

It will feature the current Walberton team against a Walberton village side comprising of ex-Walberton players and those from traditional opponents, together with close friends of cricketing experience.

All match fees and proceeds from the game will help pay for a memorial bench for Murray that will be placed on the cricket ground.

President Steve Lockwood said: “We are appealing for anyone who like to be considered either for selection to the village side or would like to do a short period of umpiring or scoring to contact me on 01243542478 or email [email protected]”