New hits another century as Worthing record first league win

Martyn Swift spoke of his relief after Worthing Cricket Club recorded their first Sussex League Division 3 West win of the season on Saturday - at the eighth time of asking.

Overseas opener Cameron New made a century for the second game in succession to help Worthing chase down an imposing target of 252 set by Roffey's 2nd XI.

Hamish Llewelyn (39), Stuart Carter (28) and Giorgio Rigali (21 not out) also contributed to take Swift’s side to a five-wicket triumph.

The win lifted Worthing off the foot of the table - above Three Bridges' 2nd XI - and they are now unbeaten in three matches.

Skipper Swift wants the team to keep climbing up the league now and said: “I’m thrilled we recorded our first win of the season and the style we achieved it.

“This has been coming for the past few weeks and the hard work is now paying off. We knew we’d have to work hard for our wickets and to contain the runs. We were unlucky not to strike with the new ball but we managed to keep the runs down and still bowl consistently tight lines.

“I told the guys we would have to keep working hard right through to the end of the innings to give us the best chance to limit the total. Credit must go to their two opening batsmen and the opening stand they shared.

“A flurry of late wickets helped to turn the momentum in to our hands going into the last few overs before Roffey declared, we certainly took this in to our batting innings.

“Cameron was again superb with the bat and is in excellent form currently. His innings was the standout of the day. Great contributions from Harry (Dunn), Hamish and Stu helped us over the line in a thrilling run chase.”

Roffey opener Chris Webb crashed a century (125) as the home side piled on the runs after deciding to bat.

Other opener and skipper Oliver Rivers (67) shared an opening stand of 156 as Roffey racked up 251-7 declared off 51 overs. Skipper Swift and Rigali toiled hard for their two wickets on what proved to be a difficult day in the field.

Worthing had it all to do but managed to chase it down brilliantly.

Austrlaian opener New’s second successive century (112) was crucial, while Dunn (25), Llewelyn (39), Carter (28) and a near run-a-ball 21 not out from Riglai got Worthing to 255-5 off 47.2 overs.

Worthing are at West Chiltington & Thakeham on Saturday.