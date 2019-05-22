New Shoreham boss Mark Pulling eyeing instant SCFL Premier Division return

Mark Pulling has set his sights on achieving an immediate SCFL Premier Division return with Shoreham next season.

The former Lancing boss was named Mussels’ new manager over the weekend.

Pulling takes charge of a club seeking stability after a turbulent past two seasons.

Shoreham will ply their trade in the SCFL Division 1 next term following relegation, but the new man at the helm is intent on bringing back the good times after successive relegations.

He said: “Obviously the club want to bounce back as quickly as they can.

“But the reality of it is that it’s a very difficult league to get out.

“In some ways it’s probably harder to get out of this league than it is to try to keep a team in the league above.”

Pulling parted company with Lancing earlier this month after a sole season in charge.

The Culver Road outfit decided they wanted to go in a different direction.

Given how his first experience of senior management panned out, Pulling is taking nothing for granted in his new role.

“It was an opportunity to get back into football straight away,” Pulling added.

“It’s a good challenge and one that suits me, so I’m going to have a go at it.

“But I don’t think anything is for granted.

“Football is different in terms of loyalty and things like that. We just see what happens. You hope for the best and hope it lasts.”

Pulling is still unsure how his squad will look next season.

But having seen Shoreham on several occasions last term, the new boss is hopeful the majority of the relegated squad return in pre-season.

Pulling said: “I saw them play quite a few times last season and I think they’ve got some players, for sure.

“But having three managers in a season doesn’t help anyone. It’s just the change that can be confusing, having so many ideas.

“The squad from last season have been invited back.

“I know they had a hard, tough, long season that ultimately ended in disappointment, but sometimes when that happens people feel like they’ve got to go and put things right.

“All of the squad have been invited back to come and have a go at trying to get promoted and back into the SCFL Premier Division again.”