Picture slideshow: Captain Maynard dedicates Goring win to former chairman Jeff

Captain Alex Maynard dedicated Goring Cricket Club’s latest Sussex League Division 3 West win to former chairman Jeff Scarfield.

League leaders Goring managed a five-wicket home triumph over Three Bridges 2nd XI almost a year to the day Jeff died. He was a much-loved member of Goring and across the county cricket family as a whole.

Goring managed to win the league title last season, which the club dedicated to Jeff, and the hope is they can achieve the same feat this term.

Overseas all-rounder Kellon Carmichael (5-69) and Ross Baumann (3-27) ripped through Three Bridges’ batting as they were bundled out for 116 in 38 overs.

Opener Ben Cartwright (39) top-scored in the reply to help get Goring home for the loss of five wickets in 24 overs.

Skipper Maynard felt it was a fitting result and said: “It was another good day at the office for the first team. We beat what was put in front of us again.

Goring celebrate a wicket in the win over Three Bridges 2nd XI. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“It’s a year ago our chairman died, so that one was for Jeff.

“Unfortunately, we lost Matt (Keen) through injury four balls in to his spell so Kellon took most of the brunt of those overs.

“We bowled nicely and supported the guys in the field, shutting down the runs and keeping it tight where partnerships formed.

“Crossing the line was the most important thing and Benny (Ben Cartwright) anchored the innings nicely to get us there.

“There were a few hiccups along the way but it never really looked in doubt..

“In terms of our current league placement, I would have been disappointed with anything less seeing as we won this league last year.

“We keep going on and keeping the same level of performance.”

Goring were dealt a bowl when influential bowler Keen was forced off with injury four balls in to his spell.

Seam duo Carmichael (5-69) and Baumann (3-27) stepped up to skittle Three Bridges' 2nd XI out for 116 off 38 overs.

Goring were well placed at the halfway stage but opener Sam Thorns fell first ball and Robert Haggart (11) followed to leave the home side wobbling.

Other opener Cartwright (39) would steady things, while Carmichael weighed in with 30 to get Goring close to the winning line.

The duo both went before Goring were over the winning line, leaving skipper Maynard (17 not out) and Matthew Dumigan (nought not out) as the two batters unbeaten at the end of the innings.

Goring’s lead at the top of Division 3 West was extended to 29 points after nearest challengers Stirlands succumbed to promotion-chasers Pagham.

Steyning travel to Goring on Saturday.