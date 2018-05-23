Picture slideshow: Findon see off Steyning in low-scoring thriller

Findon Cricket Club skipper Bradley Bridson was pleased his side held their nerve to bag another Sussex League Division 3 West win on Saturday.

Welcoming rivals Steyning to Long Furlong, Findon sealed a 12-run victory in a low-scoring affair.

The away side won the toss and elected to field, restricting Findon to 152 all out.

Opener Matthew Glover top-scored with 61, hitting 11 fours along the way, while Glenn Bridson was unbeaten on 30 at the end of Findon’s innings.

Steyning’s Ed Lamb finished with figures of 4-31 off seven overs.

Findon’s Liam Freeman and Harrison Grayston both took three wickets, dismantling the lower-order, with the last five wickets going for just ten runs as Steyning were all out for 140.

Findon opener Matt Glover top-scored with 61 in the win over Steyning. Picture by Derek Martin

Injured skipper Bradley Bridson said: “It is always nice to win. In patches we were pretty good.

“It was a tough wicket and quite a slow. We had to grit out a few runs, which Matt [Glover] and Glenn [Bridson] did quite nicely and then Coxie [John Cox]. “We lost our way after that and thought we were probably 20-25 runs fewer than what we should have got.

“We’ve played three, won two and had one washed out which from what has been offered, you can only get so many points, so we’re pretty delighted with that, but it’s still very early days.”

Steyning skipper Luke Chapman was disappointed with his side's efforts with the bat and said: "It was a tough one to take as I felt we got ourselves in a really good position to win the game.

“As a batting unit we need to step up and take responsibility for our wickets.

“I thought Chris (Etherington) and Chris (Barnett) were excellent with the new ball, they didn’t let Findon get away from us.

“One very good partnership in the middle got Findon in a very good position at 102-3. To bowl them out for 154 was a very good effort. We were very pleased at the halfway stage. We needed to get off to a solid start and see out the new ball but we didn’t do that. It was very disappointing as we would have put ourselves in a very strong position to win the game.

“Wickets were a regular occurrence throughout the innings, we just needed one good partnership and we would have got our first win of the season. “

Findon, currently in third, travel to two-places below Pagham on Saturday. Ahead of the fixture, Bridson added: “I imagine they will be one of the better teams in the league. They got relegated from Division 2 a couple of years ago, and they will be one of the tougher sides we play this year, so I think it will be a tough game but we’ll go in confident with our form and look to get a result.”

Steyning host Stirlands on Saturday.