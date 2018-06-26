Picture slideshow: Goring edge past big rivals Findon in thriller

Goring Cricket Club laid down a marker in their bid for Sussex League Division 3 West glory this season on Saturday.

Making the short trip to Long Furlong to take on rivals Findon, leaders Goring came out two-wicket winners to move further clear at the top.

It proved to be a thrilling encounter with Glen Bridson’s half-century (67) getting the home side to 161 all out in 45.3 overs.

Goring overseas Kellon Carmichael finished with figures of 4-51, while Aaron Wyatt (3-16) supported him superbly to leave things in the balance at the halfway stage.

Findon looked to be on their way to victory, restricting Goring to 10-4 then 115-8.

Skipper Alex Maynard (56) batted superbly, then Gareth Cook (33*) and number ten Ross Baumann (27 not out) shared a match-winning ninth-wicket stand of 47 to get Goring to 162-8 off 30 overs, ensuring they ran out two-wicket winners.

Action from Findon's derby clash with Goring. Picture by Derek Martin

Captain Maynard, whose side now have a 31 point lead at the top of the table, toasted the derby victory and said: “It’s always great to put one over Findon, we went about it the long way this time however.

“We certainly didn’t cover ourselves in glory in the field but still happy to restrict them to 161. Glen (Bridson) batted well to get them there but a few dropped catches meant they probably got 60 more than we should have allowed.

“Our batting didn’t get off to the greatest of starts and that’s where having quality down the order pays off.

“I thought Gareth (Cook) batted really nicely to give us a chance and he deserves a lot of credit for that.

“I was a little disappointed in myself to not bring it home but I felt I had put us back on the front foot with the bat.

“Ross (Baumann) batted nicely to knock of the runs, which he actually made look rather easy so I’m not sure what all the fuss was about at the top.”

Findon skipper Bradley Bridson, who missed the match through injury, felt it was an opportunity missed.

He said: “Hopefully it’s not a game we look back on at the end of the season.

“We had them in real trouble in the chase but credit to their lower order batters, particularly Ross Baumann, for getting them over the line.

“It was a game we probably felt we should have won but just came up short in the end.”

n Findon’s run in the National Village Cup came to an end on Sunday.

Surrey-based Rowledge were the visitors for a fifth-round tie and ran out three run victors in another thriller.

Matthew Wratting (3-24) and Sam Dunkley (3-18) kept things tight as Rowledge were skittled out for 162 off 29.1 overs.

Glen Bridson (54 not out) made it consecutive half-centuries in as many days but couldn’t quite get his side over the winning line.

Findon needed ten to win off the final over, managing just six as they ended their innings on 159-6.

Captain Bradley Bridson was back in the team for the defeat and said: “This capped what was a frustrating weekend. It’s important we respond in the right was and not let these defeats impact the rest of our season.”