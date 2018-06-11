Picture slideshow: High-flying Findon make it weekend to remember

Findon Cricket Club’s fast start to the 2018 season continued this past weekend.

Bradley Bridson’s troops climbed two places to the top of the Sussex League Division 3 West table for the first time this campaign on Saturday, before following it up by reaching the national rounds of the National Village Cup a day later.

Findon romped to a comprehensive 106-run home triumph over Slinfold to take them a point clear at the top, then bagged an even more impressive 123-run National Village Cup West Sussex regional final victory at Bedhampton Mariners.

Skipper Bridson, who returned to the team for Sunday’s National Village Cup match, could not have asked for a better weekend.

He said: “Saturday started nicely with 30 points and then a day later we were superb with the ball, so it was fantastic.

“Slinfold look like they’re going to be struggling this year, so it was really important to get a win and 30 points.”

Harry Metters made 52 in the league win over Slinfold and an unbeaten 86 as Findon eased past Bedhampton Mariners in the National Village Cup. Pictures by Stephen Goodger

Findon started what was a crucial weekend by easing past Slinfold in their Division 3 West meeting at Long Furlong.

Number three Harry Metters top-scored with 52, while opener Matthew Glover (26) and Glenn Bridson (39) made telling contributions as Findon posted 223-7 off 53 overs after being asked to bat.

Liam Freeman (6-43) ripped through Slinfold’s batting order to bundle them out for just 120 off 40 overs in response.

Stirlands and Goring - who were both above in the table Findon going in to the latest round of fixtures - failed to win so Bridson’s team wen top.

“If you told me after six games we’d have had four wins, a defeat and an abandonment, I would have snapped your hand off for that,” Bridson added.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the start.

“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve got a good bowling line up and it’s pleasing to see that we’re doing well.”

Metters’ impressive unbeaten 86 and Matt Wrattings bowling figures of 5-14 were the highlights of Findon’s crushing 126-run win over Bedhampton Mariners in the National Village Cup West Sussex regional final.

Other than Metters’ masterful knock, returning skipper Bradley Bridson made 23 and brother Glenn struck 20. Findon managed to post 175-9 off their 40 overs as they chose to bat.

Wratting wasted no time wrapping up victory, taking five wickets as Bedhampton were all out for a measly 54 in reply. The win, which moves Findon four victories away from a Lord’s final, was toasted by captain Bradley Bridson. He added: “The margin of victory would suggest that they were terrible but they were a good side. They were well on top and they were really up for it which, when you’re up for something , you get so worked up and nervous about it and we used that to our advantage.”

Findon welcome Rowledge in round five of the National Village Cup on June 24.