Picture slideshow: In-form Goring ease past rivals Worthing

Alex Maynard spoke of his delight as Goring Cricket Club put down a marker in their quest for Sussex League Division 3 West glory this season on Saturday.

Goring made it two wins from three league matches so far this term with a resounding eight-wicket win at rivals Worthing.

Skipper Maynard took a surprise decision and stuck the home side in at The Manor Ground but that proved to be the correct call.

Worthing were skittled out for just 118 and Goring then wastied no time, knocking the runs off in only 13.1 overs.

The win moved Goring up a place to fourth in the table - just two points off leaders Roffey 2nd XI - and Maynard has been impressed with the way his team have started this season.

He said: “There are not many words needed on that victory, I feel the scorecard says it all.

Goring celebrate a wicket in the win over rivals Worthing. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“We turned up knowing we needed a strong performance, this game really being the one we wanted to win, putting a marker down, displaying our confidence and skills as a team.

“Worthing's captain (Martyn Swift) seemed confused by my choice after winning the toss but I knew we needed to get pressure on early and getting wickets would have done just that.

“We didn’t bowl too well early doors but once we got Cameron New out we saw our opportunity, took it and really ran with it. I’ve got a lot of confidence in my bowlers, they came through for us and I feel, especially Keeno (Matt Keen) and Ross (Baumann), really know their game and how to do the business.

“As per usual I took full advantage of the power-play, admirably supported by my partner Ben (Cartwright), I set about the chase and found the boundary at regular intervals.”

Overseas opener Cameron New (25) and innings top-scorer Andy Reid (27) helped Worthing to 79-3 before a collapse followed.

Goring, led by bowlers Matt Keen (4-17) and Ross Baumann (3-38), took the game to Worthing who had no answer.

The final six wickets of their innings fell for just 39 runs and they were quickly bundled out for 118 in 30.1 overs.

As well as the seven wickets shared between Keen and Baumann, Aaron Wyatt picked up 2-9 off his three overs while overseas Kellon Carmichael claimed a wicket.

Skipper Maynard dismantled Worthing’s attack in the chase and Goring knocked the runs off in no time. Opener Maynard smashed 59 from only 29 deliveries - including six fours and three sixes - as he and opening partner Ben Cartwright (22 not out) put on 97 for the first wicket. The incoming batsman were left with very little to do, Carmichael came and went for 16 but Cartwright and Sam Thorns (nought*) saw Goring to 119-2 from 13.1 overs as they sealed an eight-wicket win.

Jaynil Patel and Harry Dunn picked up a wicket each.

Goring host leaders Roffey 2nd XI on Saturday, while Worthing are at Three Bridges 2nd XI.