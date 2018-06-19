Picture slideshow: Overseas New hits ton in Worthing's derby draw with rivals Findon

Overseas Cameron New smashed a maiden century for Worthing Cricket Club in their Sussex League Division 3 West draw with rivals Findon on Saturday.

Australian opener New made 103 as Worthing posted 246-9 off 53 overs after skipper Martyn Swift decided to bat first.

Australian overseas smashed his first century for Worthing against rivals Findon. Picture by Derek Martin

All three results looked possible at the halfway stage but Findon failed to reach the target and Worthing’s bowlers couldn’t pick up all ten wickets meaning both teams had to settle for a draw.

Findon opener and skipper Bradley Bridson (59) and Glenn Bridson (54 not out) were the standout performers with the bat, while Giorgio Rigali's (4-33) efforts weren’t enough as the visitors finished on 148-7 in 47 overs.

Worthing skipper Swift, whose side were on the back of a league draw and Gray-Nicholls T20 Cup victory last weekend, was impressed by another solid showing.

He said: “It was another great performance from everyone. The entire team contributed and there was a great atmosphere amongst the guys.

“This is certainly a real turning point in the season and that win is just round the corner. That is twice in two weeks that we have been the better team – against the top two teams in the division. We were gutted not to have won but it certainly demonstrates we can compete in this division.

“Cameron (New’s) knock was outstanding and it almost sent a message to the rest of the boys to step up to his standard.”

“We were genuinely upset not to have won the game as we clearly outplayed the opposition, this has given us a lot more confidence moving forwards and creating momentum.”

New’s impressive 103 was the standout performance in Worthing’s innings but Harry Dunn (37 not out) and Rigali and Adam Bardouleau (both 15) played their part as Worthing posted 246-9 off 53 overs.

Liam Freeman (4-65) proved expensive but toiled away with the ball, leading Findon’s attack.

Worthing’s opening bowling pair Rigali (4-33) and skipper Swift (2-41) bowled 32 of the 47 overs in Findon’s innings between them but the home side could not record a first league win.

Findon’s Bridson brothers, Bradley (59) and Glenn (54 not out) ensured they avoided defeat, reaching 148-7 off 47 overs.

The draw saw Findon fall from first to third and Bradley Bridson admits they must be better. He said: “Credit must go to Worthing but we did not perform as well as we have been. I’d still have taken the start we’ve made if you’s offer me this at the start of the season.”