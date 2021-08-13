Portslade get started but not finished - Worthing batter Broadwater

Portslade v Eastbourne 2nd / Division three east

Portslade were looking good for a win over Eastbourne twos – until rain halted the game.

This has been one of the most frustrating season weather wise for a while

for many local sides.

Portslade reached 199-6 thanks largely to 34 from Ian Wainwright and 52 from Sam Cooper. But that was as far as the game went.

Captain Nick Clark said: “It was a really frustrating afternoon.

“We had really the foundations set by Ian and Sam to set a really good total, the rain came and we put the cover on and off five times and thought we were going to get a game finished.

“It just wasn’t to be and we could not of done anything more to try and get a game in.”

See Stephen Goodger's Portslade-Eastbourne pictures on this page and the ones linked.

Broadwater v Worthing / Division three west

On a day when many teams had games washed out, Worthing didn’t even need a full afternoon to get a game on and claim the victory spoils.

That was because they bowled out Broadwater for just 59 in a shade under 25 overs before knocking off the runs needed for the win in less than 12 overs.

It was an excellent bowling and fielding display by the visitors, led by Giorgio Rigali with 4-11.

There were also wickets for Harry Dunn, Shane Felton and Robson Piper as Gareth Challen (26) proved the only Broadwater batter to score more than 12.

The reply wasn’t entirely straightforward as Alex Halls, Fitzroy Hodges and James Horn all took wickets, but 25 from Finlay Allen and 14 not out from Josh Goldsmith got Worthing home.

The win lifts Worthing 56 points clear of the relegation zone.

One team who are stuck in that bottom two are Goring, who were unfortunate to lose the only other game in division three west played to a finish.

Goring totalled 204 thanks to 54 from Alex Maynard and 45 by Arosh Fernandopulle but Slinfold reached a revised target of 182 with just one wicket in hand after

Dan Geere, Stuart Carter, Aaron Wyatt and Fernandopulle each claimed two victims.

Findon are the area’s best-placed side in the division, sitting third with four games to play. Littlehampton are fifth, Broadwater seventh.

1. Action from Portslade's rain-ruined home match against Eastbourne seconds / Picture: Stephen Goodger Buy photo

2. Action from Portslade's rain-ruined home match against Eastbourne seconds / Picture: Stephen Goodger Buy photo

3. Action from Portslade's rain-ruined home match against Eastbourne seconds / Picture: Stephen Goodger Buy photo

4. Action from Portslade's rain-ruined home match against Eastbourne seconds / Picture: Stephen Goodger Buy photo