Rain rules - but Findon, Worthing and Littlehampton

Portslade II bat - albeit briefly - at Southwick / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Every week of the campaign has so far has bit affected – if not totally ruined – by rain, and last Saturday was no exception.

It was another Saturday morning checking the weather in the hope of a dry afternoon. Some hope.

At Buckingham Green, they started, but didn’t finish.

A familar sight so far this summer - the covers go on at rainy Buckingham Green / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Southwick won the toss and elected to bowl first against Portslade twos.

The game got under way in light drizzle which proceeded to get worse.

Portslade twos faced eight overs and reached 18 before the rain settled in and play was paused.

Player safety is absolutely paramount and so, after a lengthy rain delay, the umpires made the correct decision for the game to be abandoned.

Southwick hope the sun may appear when they travel to Scaynes Hill this week.

Elsewhere, in division three west, Findon, Worthing and Littlehampton did get games finished – and had contrasting fortunes.

Findon beat visitors Pagham by 36 runs in a low-scoring game.

Brad Bridson scored 42 and Alex Roberts was left 33 not out as the hosts ran up a score of 166. That proved too much for Pagham, who were 130 all out. Harrison Grayston and David Everitt did the damage with four wickets apiece, Felix Jordan weighing in with the other two.

There was no such between-the-showers joy for Worthing as they lost by 52 runs at Slinfold after being set a rain-reduced target.

Slinfold totalled 167 with Giorgio Rigali taking three wickets, Shane Felton and Jack Perman two each and Harry Dunn, Robin Ryan and Harry Merritt-Blann one each. But Worthing could only muster 53-2 in reply in 22 overs, not enough to claim the points after calculations for rain.