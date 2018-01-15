Rawlins and Garton set for Barbados cricket series

Sussex’s Delray Rawlins and George Garton have been selected for the 2018 North-South Series in Barbados in March.

Both players are part of a 13-man South squad to be captained by Kent skipper, Sam Northeast.

National selector James Whitaker finalised the squads after discussions with coaches Paul Collingwood (North) and Mark Ramprakash (South), his fellow selectors Angus Fraser and Mick Newell, and the England and Lions coaching staff.

Whitaker said: “We believe these are two exciting squads which again underline the value of this North-South Series. Some of the players we have selected have very limited List A experience. But their potential has already been identified on the ECB’s International Pathway.

“For example Delray Rawlins is currently in Sydney on an Overseas Placement.

The series will follow the one-day section of the England Lions tour of West Indies.

The teams will each play a warm-up game on March 15 before the three-match series at the Kensington Oval on March 18, 21 and 23. The Kensington Oval will also stage the MCC’s Champion County match against Essex from March 27-30 in a spring festival of English cricket in Barbados.