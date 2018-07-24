Rivals Goring and Worthing play out draw despite Pittham century

Danny Pittham’s first century of the campaign could not take Sussex League Division 3 West leaders Goring Cricket Club to victory over rivals Worthing on Saturday.

Pittham’s 103 came off just 79 balls, including 14 fours, but he received very little support as Goring ended on 184-8 off 47 overs in pursuit of 234.

Worthing skipper Martyn Swift took 4-49 to leave his side two wickets away from a surprise victory in the draw.

Leaders Goring went in to the clash looking to extend their advantage at the top against a rejuvenated Worthing side.

Skipper Swift won the toss and Worthing batted first.

Mihir Tandel, fresh from a century in the previous match, could only make 17 this time around. Other opener Cameron New (51) was going well at the other end before falling to Oliver Watkins soon after making his half-century.

Danny Pittham struck his first century of the season in Goring's draw with rivals Worthing. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Innings top-scorer Hamish Llewelyn (71) made it two of the top-three to make 50 or more. Josh Goldsmith struck an unbeaten 34 but Worthing’s middle and late order failed to contribute as they posted 233-9 off their 53 overs.

Overseas Kellon Carmichael was the pick of the Goring attack (3-79) while Aaron Wyatt took two wickets.

Goring knew their batsman would have to step up if they were to chase the target down and Pittham did just that.

An impressive 103 was made by Pittham in no time but no other batsman was able to provide a contribution to see them to victory.

Other than Pittham, just one other top-six batsman, Garth Cook (11), made double figures as Goring struggled.

Worthing were now sensing a surprise victory over their big rivals but Oliver Watkins (24*) ensured Goring avoided defeat.

Seamer Swift (4-49) lead the attack brilliantly, while Harry Dunn (2-49) chipped in as Worthing finished much the stronger in the draw.

Leaders Goring will be looking to get back to winning ways when travel to Roffey 2nd XI on Saturday. Worthing welcome basement boys Three Bridges 2nd XI on the same day.

Have you read?

Archer is deadly as Sussex stun Glamorgan inside two days

Racine eyes National League with Worthing

Bissouma makes Brighton bow in friendly with Portsmouth