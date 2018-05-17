Rivals Goring and Worthing set to do battle

Near neighbours Goring and Worthing will do battle in a Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West derby battle on Saturday.

The sides were split by two divisions last term but a winter restructure, along with Goring being crowned Sussex Premier League Division 4 champions and Worthing relegated from Division 2, means the teams will battle it out in the newly-named Division 3 West in 2018.

Both Goring and Worthing have experienced differing fortunes in their respective league campaigns so far.

Goring bagged an opening-day triumph but saw their home meeting with Stirlands abandoned without a ball being bowled on Saturday.

Worthing were beaten in a first Sussex League third tier match for a number of years on the opening-day before Saturday’s league trip to Slinfold was called off with just eight balls bowled.

The rivals are now set to meet at Worthing’s Manor Sports Ground on Saturday and Goring skipper Alex Maynard is relishing the clash and said: “It’s a game everyone is looking forward to and wanting to win.”

The match is due to start at 12.30pm.