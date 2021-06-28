Rustington CC v Steyning 2nds - cricket picture special
Rustington CC's first team are 22 points clear at the top of division six west of the Sussex Cricket League after thumping Steyning seconds by 139 runs.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 8:00 am
In the Rustington innings of 265, Richard Hobbs scored 85 and Spencer Morris 63 while Nick Beever was Steyning's best bowler with 3-12. Steyning were never really in the hunt and only a late-order 36 from Billy Naple lifted them as they were bowled out for 126. Stuart Stone took 3-59, Ollie Miller 2-7. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game on these pages and get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette on Thursday.
Page 1 of 6