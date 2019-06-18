Sharks overseas man Rashid Khan has match to forget for Afghanistan

Sussex will be hoping Rashid Khan has got his expensive bowling out of the way before joining them for their Vitality Blast campaign - he has suffered the most expensive bowling figures ever seen in the Cricket World Cup.

The spinner had no answer to Eoin Morgan's explosive batting - and that of some of Morgan's colleagues - and ended up with figures of nought for 110 in just nine overs.

He was not alone in being hit all over the park. Morgan hit an England one-day record of 17 sixes in his knock of 148 as the Cup hosts piled up 397 for six.

Showing what a freak day it was, Rashid conceded 11 sixes yet had never conceded more than two in an ODI innings before today.

Rashid is often one of Afghanistan's economical bowlers - but not today. He was in good company - Dawlat Zadran went for 85 in his ten overs and Mohammad Nabi 70 in nine.

Sussex will be confident there will be no such problems when Rashid joins them for the Vitality Blast campaign from mid-July - although he may want to watch out when the Sharks take on Morgan's Middlesex.

