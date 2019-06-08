Skipper Hayward takes seven, Roffey halted by rain - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

It was a rain-hit day in The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League.

Cuckfield skipper Josh Hayward took 7-37 as his side beat Preston Nomads by eight wickets. Hayward helped bowl Nomads out for 140. Harry Nielsen top-scored with 46 in the reply.

Simon Hetheron took 5-34 as Brighton (179 all out) beat Middleton (100 all out) by 79 runs. Bryce Hounsome hit 75 for Brighton while Sean Heather took 5-60.

Harry Lloyd and Kaushal Silva both hit hundreds but Mayfield (284-4) lost to Horsham (285-7). Tom Haines (59), Michael Thornely (67) and Tom Johnson (81 not out from 62 balls) helped see Horsham home.

Premier Division leaders Roffey fell foul of the weather. Ben Manenti (94) and Jibran Khan (55 not out) continued their form with the bat as Roffey reached 186-3 from 29.5 overs before the game was abandoned.

Three Bridges were 51-0 from 10 overs before rain called an end to proceedings.

In Division 2, Billingshurst (95-2) beat Chichester Priory Park (94 all out) in a rain-affected game. Ben Williams (4-11) and Paul Osbourne (4-23) were the pick of the bowlers for Billingshurst before Jordan Willoughby hit 50 not out in the run chase.

Hastings and St Leonards (173-4) went second after beating Burgess Hill (171-9). Nathan Cooper (56) top-scored for Hill while Tom Gillespie (57) helped see Hastings to victory.

Simon Shivnarain was the star of the show for Lindfield (152-7) as they drew with Third-placed St James’s Montefiore (224-7). James Hunt top-scored for St James’s with 61 before Shivnarain put on a one-man show for scoring 106 not out - the only Lindfield player to score more than single figures.

Ifield were 25-0 from seven overs when their game with Haywards Heath was rained-off.

Division 3 West: Broadwater 220-6 beat Steyning 216-8; Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 213-9 beat Findon 205 all out; Stirlands 246-7 beat Roffey 2nd XI 77 all out; Pagham 144-2 beat West Chiltington & Thakeham 143 all out; Worthing 154-3 beat Ansty 153-4. Highlights: Benn Challen 94 not out for Broadwater; Dan Mugford 7-25 for Stirlands.

Division 3 East: Crawley Eagles 34-2 v Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI abandoned; Eastbourne 2nd XI 154 all out lost to Portslade 246-7; Rottingdean 98 all out lost to Brighton & Hove 146 all out; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 169-5 beat Bexhill 168-4. Highlights: Matthew Smith 5-26 for Brighton and Hove 2nd XI.

Other highlights: Michael Gould 153 not for RMU, Chad Chisholm 5-13 for East Dean.