Southwick CC v Brighton CC 3rds - cricket picture gallery
Southwick CC's first XI won at home to Brighton thirds in division seven central of the Sussex Cricket League -even if chasing 69 to win did not prove easy.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 6:30 pm
The hosts bowled out Brighton for 68 thanks to 6-17 by Paul Grennan and 3-21 from Gary Mussen. They got over the line but only after losing seven wickets, with Craig Dawson (14) and Matthew Vokes (12) the only batsmen to score more than 10. William Cox took 3-14 for Brighton. Southwick sit fifth in the table thanks to the victory. Get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.
