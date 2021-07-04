Southwick CC v Brighton CC 3rds - cricket picture gallery

The hosts bowled out Brighton for 68 thanks to 6-17 by Paul Grennan and 3-21 from Gary Mussen. They got over the line but only after losing seven wickets, with Craig Dawson (14) and Matthew Vokes (12) the only batsmen to score more than 10. William Cox took 3-14 for Brighton. Southwick sit fifth in the table thanks to the victory. Get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.