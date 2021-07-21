Southwick charity cricket match: Games and barbecue added to give annual event a real family feel

Held on Southwick Green every year, the event will be on Sunday, July 25, and organisers say it is expected to be the biggest and best yet, with all money raised going to Shoreham-based charities ESTEEM and SOLD.

Andy Nall-Cain, one of the organisers, said: “We’re aiming for a real family feel this year with the addition of games and a barbecue. This will be a chance for local families to get out and have some fun in the sun, and all for a good cause.”

The two cricket teams have been hard at work preparing for the match, with a year’s worth of bragging rights on the line for both teams.

Last year's surprise victors, Wellington CC

Last year, Wellington CC, very much the underdogs, had a surprise victory, despite Southwick CC recruiting a player from the Spanish national team. So this year, both teams are feeling the pressure to win.

ESTEEM is a local youth charity providing social, wellbeing and vocational opportunities to more than 160 local young people. ESTEEM services range from free counselling to food deliveries and a volunteer to work scheme.

SOLD, Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Disabilities, is a charity shop with a difference, providing essential training and work experience for adults with learning difficulties and/or autism.

Cat Visor, ESTEEM chief executive, said: “We’re hugely excited to be chosen, along with SOLD, for this year’s charity cricket match. It will be so great to be part of a community event after so long in lockdown, which took its toll on everyone, and charities, too. I also can’t wait for a barbecue in the sun.”