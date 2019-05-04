Sussex batsman gets surprise England call after Archer impresses

Phil Salt is line for his international debut after being called into the England squad for Sunday's t20 clash with Pakistan.

The 22-year-old's surprise call-up for the game in Cardiff comes after Middlesex's Dawid Malan has picked up a groin injury.

Salt scored 355 runs in last year's Vitality Blast campaign at a strike rate of 172 and has had a strong start to this season - scoring a ton in the One Day Cup against Surrey.

His call comes after another Sussex star, Jofra Archer, made a decent international debut in England's four-wicket ODI win in Ireland.

Archer took 1-40 in his eight overs and took a catch. Archer and Chris Jordan are each hoping to play their way into England's World Cup plans.

Salt ton left his mate pie-eyed