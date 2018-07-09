Bowman on the Road: Laurie Evans leads Sussex feel-good factor

Summer 2018 is currently being dominated by a high-pressure weather system bringing endless sunshine and glorious proceedings occurring in Russia.

Both phenonium are putting a huge smile on the nation and it’s fantastic to be fully involved. Closer to home our County Cricket Club are putting together a very promising season and there is a feel-good factor all around the 1st Central County Ground.

The 1st team are now in Vitality T20 Blast action and have made it two wins in two starts. Batsman Laurie Evans will quite rightly receive all the plaudit’s after making 61 at Chelmsford and 65 not out today in Cardiff. He looks to be making the number 3 slot his owe and will take a lot of shifting. Of course, winning two away T20s takes a lot more than one players contribution. Skipper Luke Wright 88 today, David Weiss five for at Chelmsford, a 20-ball half century by Michael Burgess and four frugal wickets from Rashid Khan. Its all adding up to an excellent team spirit and winning mentality.

Our second Team, under the expert guidance of Sussex legend Michael Yardy, are starting to fly after a tough start to the season.

They are currently six T20 wins from eight and perhaps can start to look towards the Arundel finals day next month. Personnel in that squad changes dramatically from week to week but Yardy is getting a fine tune from all the players.

We are seeing teenage sensations, triallists and off course a fair smattering of 1st team players. At sunny East Grinstead last Tuesday, they secured back to back victories against a talented Surrey 2nd team squad. Quick bowler Abi Sakande is really catching the eye with his excellent death bowling skills.

Tom Haines at Horsham. Adds batting power to second XI

First teamer Harry Finch carried his bat for 66 runs, teenager and U17 skipper Tom Clark, is batting beautifully while triallist Leo Cammish was well received with some power hitting and two fabulous catches. The squad is bulging with endless talent and burning desire to get a sniff of Vitality T20 Blast action.

The Academy, under the watchful eye of Director Richard Halsall, are really starting to motor. The u17s, after beating Surrey away, start their County Championship campaign this week. The nucleus of this team is built around the 2015 U15s ECB cup winning side. There is a real team spirit, raw talent and potential in this squad. However, the most dynamic thing about our U17s is that they do the easy things well and consistently. If you get the chance to watch these guys in action you wouldn’t regret it!

We are very lucky to have coach Phil Hudson in our ranks here at Sussex. Phil has an excellent track record with our youngsters and its happening again this season with our U15s and U14s. Charlie Weir, Freddie Longley and Tom Hinley are in the runs with no less than five centuries between them. With five wins from five Sussex u15s are top of their U15s ECB Cup league.

The U14s are holding their own in their ECB Cup league after two wins and two losses. Archie Lenhan and Daniel Ibrahim are making a lot of runs. It will be very important for the lads to maintain the winning effort for the rest of the season.

Laurie shows great skill sets at Sophia Gardens

I am sure that Head Coach Jason Gillespie is quietly very pleased with how his first season is panning out here in Hove. As fans we can be guilty of looking forward to perhaps some silverware across the club. However, we must look at just the next challenge to hand.

The 1st team have a T20 double header as they travel to the Ageas Bowl on Thursday to play Hampshire CCC and then host Surrey CCC on Friday evening. The second team will be in Taunton all week to face Somerset. The U17s will be in Cheam to face Surrey while both the U15s and U14s will be at Bedes School on Sunday.

